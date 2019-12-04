IAS officers get new postings

The State government on Wednesday posted IAS officer Richard Vincent D’Souza as the secretary of the Karnataka Building and other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

In the last week of September, the government had transferred Rohini Sindhuri from the post of secretary of the board, triggering outrage from various sections of society. It was reported that the official was under pressure to transfer funds of the welfare board to flood relief and attempts were made to appoint an IRS officer to replace her. It was also reported that Ms. Sindhuri and Labour Secretary P. Manivannan had disagreed over floating tender to launch a helpline for construction workers. After her transfer, the Commissioner for Labour, Bengaluru, had been placed in concurrent charge of the board.

The State government has also issued a notification on new posting for four IAS officers. Basavaraju has been posted as Special Commissioner (Revenue) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike; Sushma Godbole is director of Groundwater Directorate; K.M. Janaki is Joint Director (Reforms), Karnataka Municipal Data Society; and Honnamba is the new director of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.