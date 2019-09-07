IAS officers get new postings

The State government has made changes in the transfers of two IAS officers on Friday. According to a notification, the posting of K. Leelavathy, who was appointed as Director, Women and Child Development Department, Bengaluru, has been changed and has now been posted as Director, Department of Empowerment for Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Bengaluru.

Arundathi Chandrashekar, who had been appointed as Director, Tourism Department, Bengaluru, has now been posted as Director, Women and Child Development Department, Bengaluru with immediate effect, and until further orders.

M.R. Ravi Kumar, Managing Director, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd., Bengaluru, has been posted as MD, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd., Bengaluru, relieving Vrushabendra Murthy, from concurrent charge.