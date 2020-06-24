IAS officer Vijay Shankar found dead at home

Senior IAS officer B.M. Vijay Shankar, 58, was found dead at his house in Jayanagar on Tuesday evening.
The Tilak Nagar police have filed an Unnatural Death Registry (UDR) report and are further probing the case. On Tuesday evening, his family members found him dead in his bedroom.
The body was found lying on the floor, sources said. However, senior police officials refused to confirm any details. “Only an autopsy can reveal the exact cause of death,” a senior police official said.
The officer was arrested on charges of bribery in the IMA scam in July 2019 and has been facing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the scam. He was recently out on bail and was posted as Additional Mission Director, Sakala.
Sources said he was in Vidhana Soudha earlier in the day, though there is no clarity on whom he met. He attended office on Tuesday and held a meeting. Mr. Shankar is survived by wife and two children.
(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling Arogya Sahayavani at 104.)
