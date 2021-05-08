IAS officer files complaint against 60 people

IAS officer Yeshwanth Gurukar, in charge of Bommanahalli zone war room, on Saturday, filed a complaint against a group of 60 people for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling him and a BBMP joint commissioner during a violent protest on April 30.

The IAS officer has not mentioned any names in the complaint. However, Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy was reportedly part of the group that barged into the war room demanding bed allotment, which when refused, led to a melee where Mr. Yeshwanth was pushed around and manhandled. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Mr. Reddy told The Hindu that he had gone to the war room on behalf of his agitated voters, on a day that saw a large number of deaths in the area, due to non-availability of beds.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the unknown people under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duties) 504 (intentional insult to provoke) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.