IAF Training Command Chief visits Command Hospital

November 28, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Training Command inspects a Guard of Honour during his visit to Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru, and its Lodger Units on Monday

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Training Command inspects a Guard of Honour during his visit to Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru, and its Lodger Units on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Training Command IAF, visited Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru, and its Lodger Units on Monday. The Air Marshal reviewed various medical and training infrastructure/facilities available at the institutes. In his address to the station personnel, he appreciated the entire medical team for providing the highest quality of health care and imparting training thereon. He especially complimented all the medical officers, nursing officers, and paramedical staff for their dedication and untiring efforts post COVID pandemic.

