IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chamarajanagar in Karnataka; pilots eject safely

June 01, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an open field at a village in the district on June 1.

However, two pilots on board the aircraft ejected safely before the crash.

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru crashed this morning at Bhogapura village.

Tejpal and Bhumika sustained minor injuries, district officials said. No casualties were reported.

According to IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred.

A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

“A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF tweeted.

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 1, 2023

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot.