IAF to present Dasara Air Show tomorrow

The Air Force will present the Dasara Air Show at 11.30 a.m. at Bannimantap Grounds on October 2 [Wednesday].

The 40-minute show will feature petal dropping, slithering operation, and sky diving.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar told presspersons here on Monday that all arrangements were being made with the consent from the Air Force. The ground will be watered hours before the show to prevent dust causing inconvenience to visitors.

Eatables inside the stadium will be strictly barred and nobody should go closer to the stadium to take pictures of the aircraft and the personnel, the organisers added.

