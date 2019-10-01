IAF to present Dasara Air Show tomorrow

The Air Force will present the Dasara Air Show at 11.30 a.m. at Bannimantap Grounds on October 2 [Wednesday].
The 40-minute show will feature petal dropping, slithering operation, and sky diving.
Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar told presspersons here on Monday that all arrangements were being made with the consent from the Air Force. The ground will be watered hours before the show to prevent dust causing inconvenience to visitors.
Eatables inside the stadium will be strictly barred and nobody should go closer to the stadium to take pictures of the aircraft and the personnel, the organisers added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscribe to The Hindu now and get unlimited access.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper or Android, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience on the website.