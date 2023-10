October 09, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To commemorate the 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF), officers of the Air Force Station in Bidar organised a marathon on Sunday.

Abhijeet Nene, Air Commondore, VSM Air Commanding Officer, flagged off the marathon.

The marathon kicked off from Astoor Tombs and reached the Air Force Station after passing through Bidar Fort, Guru Nanak Jhira and Papanash Temple.

