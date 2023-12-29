ADVERTISEMENT

IAF inducts new batch of Agniveervayu trainees

December 29, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Agniveervayu trainees filling forms to join the Airmen Training School after arriving at the railway station in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted a new batch of Agniveervayu trainees for initial training in the Airmen Training School (ATS) in Belagavi and Air Force Station (AFS) Tambaram.

This enrolment is a major landmark in the history of IAF wherein more than 5,000 Agniveervayu trainees, including close to 300 women trainees, have been enrolled in the third batch.

This is the largest batch of Agniveervayu till now, a release said.

To transform these raw young men and women as battle ready and tech savvy Agniveervayu, 22 weeks of intense military training will commence on January 2 at ATS Belagavi and AFS Tambaram.

After the successful completion of ab initio training, they will be posted to technical type training institutes where they will undergo specialised stream-based training prior to their deployment in the various fields units, the release said.

