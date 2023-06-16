IAF deputy chief flies Series Production Trainer of LCA Tejas

June 16, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Bengaluru:

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (DCAS) visited National Flight Test Centre, Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Division in Bengaluru to assess the progress of the indigenous combat aircraft projects.

A keen Experimental Test Pilot himself during his visit, the Air Marshal flew the Series Production Trainer-01 of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, which is undergoing final developmental test sorties, to get a firsthand feel of its capabilities.

The IAF is presently operating the LCA Mk 1 aircraft and has a pending order of 83 LCA Mk 1A aircraft.

During the visit to the Tejas Division, the HAL team briefed the DCAS on the production status of trainer aircraft and the plan for deliveries of the LCA Mk 1A. The DCAS will also visit the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand Production Line to assess the production status of the homegrown combat helicopter.

The delivery of 10 LCH Limited Series Production aircraft for the IAF is nearing completion, and the production of the Series Production aircraft is likely to commence shortly to meet the order of 145 Series Production LCH for the IAF and Indian Army.

