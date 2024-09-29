GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IAF chopper makes precautionary landing near Kolar

Published - September 29, 2024 11:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Chetak (Alouette Ill) helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing on a tank bund at Bangarpet in Kolar district on Sunday.

The helicopter which was on a routine training sortie from Chennai to Bengaluru met with a technical snag owing to which it was forced to make a precautionary landing there at around 4 p.m.

The pilots did not suffer any injuries. Following the incident, local police and district administration authorities visited the spot.

“At 4 p.m. following a minor emergency an IAF chetak helicopter on a routine training sortie carried out a precautionary landing safely in an open area near Kolar, All occupants are safe and the helicopter is secured on ground. The State local administration is providing full support. The helicopter is likely to be  recovered on Monday morning after rectification,” said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

