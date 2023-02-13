ADVERTISEMENT

IAF Chief leads from the front as Aero India 2023 gets off to a spectacular start

February 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

This was the first time an IAF Chief participated in the inaugural flypast of the Aero India show

The Hindu Bureau

The flypast culminated by ‘Trishul’ Formation which will have 3 aircraft consisting of Su 30 MKIs of the Indian Air Force, during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station, in Bengaluru on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force’s C17 Globemaster leads a formation of the Surya Kiran aerobatics team, during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force aircraft fly in a formation during inauguration at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) performs, at the inauguration of in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

IAF helicopters flypast at the inauguration of Aero India 2023 at IAF Yelahanka Airforce Station, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The much-awaited Aero India 2023 got off to a spectacular start with the Chief of Indian Air (IAF) V.R. Chaudhri leading the display with a Gurukul formation during the inaugural flypast.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhri who is also a Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor piloted the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas which was flanked by one Hawk-i aircraft, one Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) and one Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40).

This was the first time an IAF Chief participated in the inaugural flypast of the Aero India, showcasing the capabilities of the indigenous fighter jet and its export potential. In the recent past, Middle Eastern, South East Asian and some African countries have expressed interest in the LCA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tiranga formation

The flypast began with the Tiranga formation with three Kiran MKII aircraft followed by Dhwaj formation with four Mi 17 helicopters carrying the national flag, the IAF and G-20 flags.

Also taking part in the flypast were Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter, Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS), Sukhoi-30 Mki, MiG-29, Jaguars, Mirage 2000s, Rafle and Boeing P-8i.

The Light Combat Helicopter, Sukhoi-30 Mki, LCA also demonstrated their capabilities. There was also a flypast of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team’s nine aircraft and the Globemaster.

Surya Kiran display

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team also put up a scintillating air display. The Sarang helicopter display, who were slated to also perform during the inaugural flight demonstrations, however did not perform on Monday.

The Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance (TAPAS) UAV which is making its debut at the airshow also captured the ground and air display during the inaugural flypast from a height of 12,000 feet.

The multi-mission UAV which can carry out the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance roles for the three-Armed Forces with an endurance of 24 to 30 hours took off from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, and captured the proceedings at Air Force Station at Yelahanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US