IAAT annual conference sees fruitful scientific deliberations

November 15, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The 32nd annual conference of Indian Association for Angiosperm Taxonomy (IAAT) and national symposium on the theme, “The Contribution of Angiosperm Diversity to Human Wellbeing and the Risk Associated with its Decline”, concluded at Karnatak Science College in Dharwad on Sunday, after fruitful scientific deliberations.

The conference was organised from November 11 to 13 by the Department of UG, PG and Research in Botany of Karnatak University’s Karnatak Science College. During the event, two gold medals were presented and one endowment lecture and 12 technical sessions were conducted.

In all, 223 scientists, research scholars and postgraduate students from different States participated in the symposium and presented their research papers and posters on different themes. A souvenir, Abstract, with research papers presented on these three days was released by C.K. Rao, a professor.

Inauguration

According to a release, the annual conference was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi who emphasised on the sustenance of biodiversity. Mainly, plants have a vital role in providing food, medicine and oxygen for animal groups, including human beings, and in maintaining ecological balance, he said.

Delivering the keynote address, the former Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad R.R. Hanchinal elaborated on the need for pursuing sustainable agriculture and development and production of different varieties to overcome food scarcity in the country.

Organising secretary of the conference K. Kotresha expressed concern over the declining number of taxonomists in the country and called upon youngsters to take interest in the field and contribute their bit to the world of science.

President of IAAT G.G. Maity, A.K. Pandy, Janardanam M.K., M. Sanjappa, R.R. Rao, S.R. Yadav and secretary of IAAT Santhosh Nampy and others took part in the deliberations, the release said.