I won’t contest polls, but will remain in politics, says Siddaramaiah

June 10, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister has said that he will remain active in politics “till his last breath” even as he reiterated his resolve against contesting elections in future.

Addressing a thanksgiving rally at Biligere, near here, on his first visit to Varuna Assembly constituency after taking oath as Chief Minister for the second time, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the 2023 polls was the “last election” of his political career.

“This was my last election. I won’t contest elections again,” he said even as a section of the crowd raised their hands and waved them in disapproval.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I will remain active in politics till my last breath and serve the people of the State,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah arrived at the helipad in Suttur before he was received by officials with a guard of honour. Later, he was accorded a grand welcome with folk and cultural troupes before proceeding to the venue of the function at Biligere village in an open vehicle accompanied by Minister for Social Welfare H.D. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, and other MLAs and former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

While addressing the gathering at the thanksgiving rally, Mr. Siddaramaiah described his electoral triumph from Varuna Assembly segment as “historic”. “It is not just my victory. It is your victory,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah contested elections from Varuna on three occasions since the constituency was created in 2008. After winning by a margin of more than 18,000 votes in 2008, Mr. Siddaramaiah went on to become the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. During the elections of 2013, Mr Siddaramaiah won by more than 29,000 votes and became the Chief Minister.

During the 2023 elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah had won by a margin of more than 46,000 votes and became Chief Minister for the second time.

Though his margins of victory had been increasing with every election, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it had fallen short of the margin of victory achieved by son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, which was more than 58,000 votes.

During his address, Mr. Siddaramaiah dwelt on the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress and assured to implement all of them.

Apart from thanking the party workers for working tirelessly for his victory, Mr. Siddaramaiah publicly thanked his son, Mr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, for not only vacating the seat for him, but also campaigning hard for him in his absence. He said he could campaign in the constituency for only three days.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah was felicitated by his admirers with portrait of him with his elder son the late Rakesh Siddaramaiah. He was also gifted with two Bandur sheep by another set of admirers.

A host of MLAs from Mysuru and adjoining Chamarajanagar district were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.