I will tour all districts after Budget session: Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has reiterated that he will tour all districts of the State soon after the ongoing Budget session of the legislature.

Speaking at his felicitation programme in Shikaripura, Mr. Yediyurappa said he was confident that the BJP would come back to power in the election and the party would campaign with collective leadership.

“The Congress leaders are day-dreaming about coming to power after the next elections. The people will vote us back to power. Basavaraj Bommai has given a Budget favouring all sections of society,” he said.

Responding to the felicitation at his constituency, Mr. Yediyurappa said he had been indebted to people of Shikaripur. They supported him, though he had come from a distant place. “You have been with me since my days as member of the town municipal council to the CM’s post. I will work for your welfare until my last breath,” he said.

He also suggested the Government take up works to fill up tanks in rural areas by bringing water from nearby reservoirs so that the farmers could grow two crops a year, without depending on borewells.