I will raise ‘task force’ against ‘love jihad’: Seer

While a local religious leader — who is keen to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections — has announced that he will raise what he calls a “task force” to tackle instances of “love jihad”, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said no organisation will be allowed to take law into its own hands.

Sri Rajashekharananda Swami of Vajradehi Mutt, Gurupura, near Mangaluru, who regularly participates in agitations by Hindutva groups, has announced that the task force will address the issue before it reaches the police or leads to communal discord by “counselling” girls who are in a relationship with boys of other religions. The task force will not take law into its own hands, he clarified.

Talking to The Hindu, the swami said the task force, comprising of lawyers, doctors, and college-going girls, gather information of girls in love with men belonging to other communities. “We will counsel them and make them sever links with such boys,” he said.

Asked if this does not amount to infringement of personal liberty, the swami said, “This is out of our concern for the religion. We have every right to protect it,” he said, and claimed that many Hindu girls are becoming “victims of love jihad”.

Asked whether this was a ploy to get the attention of the people as he has expressed his interest to contest the forthcoming elections on the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, the swami said, “Following a demand by my followers, I have expressed my intention to BJP president Amit Shah to contest in the election. Raising a task force has nothing to do with elections,” he claimed.

‘Inform police’

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said no organisation will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “If there are any such instances, let them bring it to the notice of the police who are well-equipped to handle them,” he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader also said the police will take stern action against groups taking law into their own hands.