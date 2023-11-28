HamberMenu
I will quit if corruption charge is proved, says B.R. Patil

Aland MLA writes to Chief Minister seeking a probe into the issue raised during the last session of the Legislature

November 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Aland MLA B.R. Patil has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a probe into the corruption charge against him (Mr. Patil) before the commencement of the winter session of the Legislature scheduled in Belagavi between December 4 and 15.

In his letter on Tuesday, Mr. Patil stated that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had during the last session of the Assembly spoken in such a way that it gave the impression that he (Mr. Patil) had given contract for certain works to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. (KRIDL) in exchange for bribe.

“When I was the Member of Legislative Assembly in 2013, the government had given enough funds for development works. It is true that I had given some works to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. If the works were to be given to other agencies, there was a chance that they would get delayed in the face of approaching elections. It is because of this reason that the works were given to the Land Army (now KRIDL). The works have not been completed,” he said.

“I had brought it to the notice of Minister Priyank Kharge in the last session. In his absence, Mr. Byre Gowda answered. He questioned me for giving the contract to KRIDL. He spoke in such a way that I gave the contract to KRIDL after receiving money. I protested and Shivalinge Gowda, another legislator, stood in support of me,” he said.

“Mr. Kharge had promised to review the works at a special meeting. However, it has not been done. Now, the winter session is scheduled to be held in Belagavi between December 4 and 15. If I attend the session with the charge standing against me, it amounts to accepting it. Ethically, it is not correct. I appeal to you to get an inquiry conducted into the charge and unearth the truth and make me free from it. If the charge is proved, I will resign from my Assembly membership,” Mr. Patil said in the letter.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Patil made it clear that he will not attend the Assembly session till the charge against him is proved wrong.

