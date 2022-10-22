Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that he will contest from only Channapatna and no plans of contesting from two constituencies. Speaking after inaugurating minorities cell of the party at Channapatna, he said that though there is pressure on him to contest from various other constituencies, he would only contest from here. Taking on BJP leader and MLC Yogeshwar, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had “sullied” the constituency and it needed cleaning up.
I will only contest from Channapatna: HDK
