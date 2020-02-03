I will not seek Deputy Chief Minister’s post, says Sriramulu

Health Minister and Valmiki community leader B. Sriramulu, who had earlier set his eyes on the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, on Sunday said he would not embarrass the government by seeking the post for any leader of his community.

“It is true that we were asking the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for a Valmiki community leader. But now, we have come to an understanding to let the party decide on it,” Mr. Sriramulu told reporters at Gomatesh Vidya Peeth here.

“I have been given a certain responsibility by the party in the government. My immediate focus is on that,” the Minister said.