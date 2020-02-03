Karnataka

I will not seek Deputy Chief Minister’s post, says Sriramulu

more-in

Health Minister and Valmiki community leader B. Sriramulu, who had earlier set his eyes on the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, on Sunday said he would not embarrass the government by seeking the post for any leader of his community.

“It is true that we were asking the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for a Valmiki community leader. But now, we have come to an understanding to let the party decide on it,” Mr. Sriramulu told reporters at Gomatesh Vidya Peeth here.

“I have been given a certain responsibility by the party in the government. My immediate focus is on that,” the Minister said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
state politics
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:07:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/i-will-not-seek-deputy-chief-ministers-post-says-sriramulu/article30721619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY