I will not quit the BJP, Mallikayya Guttedar says and lashes out at Baburao Chinchansur

March 23, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State vice-president Mallikayya Guttedar addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Two days after Koli community leader and chairman of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Development Corporation Baburao Chinchansur resigned from the Legislative Council and quit the BJP, Mallikayya Guttedar, BJP State vice-president, has said that he will not quit the BJP but will continue to remain in the party.

“I will not quit the BJP. I will remain in the party till my last breath and work to destroy the Congress completely,” Mr. Guttedar told a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Mr. Guttedar said that Mr. Chinchansur’s inclusion in the Congress will not benefit that party in the upcoming Assembly polls. He [Mr. Chinchansur] has used the community for his selfish motive and done little for the welfare of the community.

Mr. Guttedar said that Mr. Chinchansur is neither the face of the Koli community, as the Congress leadership is trying to establish, nor has he any mass appeal.

Replying to a question, Mr. Guttedar said that he will not quit the BJP at any cost. “I have joined the BJP to end the Congress hegemony in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The BJP is growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people are joining the BJP which will ultimately strengthen the party,” he reiterated.

Mr. Guttedar clarified that he will contest the 2023 Assembly elections from Afzalpur constituency on BJP ticket. In case, if the party gives ticket to his younger brother Nitin Guttedar, he will work to ensure the latter’s victory, Mr. Guttedar said.

