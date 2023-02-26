I will not go by emotions: HDK

February 26, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Hassan

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he will take the decision on Hassan candidate keeping the interest of the party, not heeding emotions.

“In the last 18-20 years, the party took some decisions, which I tolerated for emotional reasons. I will not let it happen again now,” he told the media at Hariharpur in Koppa taluk on Saturday evening.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would decide on the party’s candidate for Hassan. “The meeting scheduled for Sunday may have been cancelled, but my stand on the issue will remain same,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy had convened a meeting of party workers from Hassan.