I will not demand Siddaramaiah’s resignation, says Kumaraswamy

Taking a different stand from that of the BJP that is pressing for the resignation of the Chief Minister, who suffered a setback in Karnataka High Court, the saffron party’s ally and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he would not demand the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

‘Will not respond’

“I will not urge Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign. I will also not respond to the situation. I had participated in the Mysuru Chalo padayatra along with BJP leaders, and I have created awareness among people... The courts will give orders with respect to illegality,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons at Nagamangala in Mandya district in response to the Karnataka High Court’s order.

Though Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would not demand the resignation of the Chief Minister, his party, the Janata Dal (Secular), in a series of posts on the social media platform X soon after the verdict demanded Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation. The party also attacked the Chief Minister for continuing in his post despite the court’s verdict.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “I will not tell Mr. Siddaramaiah anything nor will I give my opinion. If he does not take up moral responsibility, can I ask him to take it? He has said that I have done something wrong. I need clarity on my morality issue. I will speak after my prosecution sanction issue is cleared. I will fight legally.”

Accusing “four or five Congress Ministers” of conspiring against him, he said, “They are unhappy that I have become the Union Minister. I do not need to respond to them.”