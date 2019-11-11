I will join Congress, says Raju Kage

Raju Kage, former BJP MLA, is likely to join the Congress on Wednesday. He met Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Monday and announced his decision to join the party.

“I have got a green signal from the Congress to file nomination as the party’s official candidate from Kagwad. I will file nominations on November 18,” he told reporters.

Mr. Kage is upset over the BJP’s keenness to field disqualified legislator Shrimant Patil from Kagwad constituency. He (Mr. Kage) had lost against Mr. Patil in the May 2018 Assembly polls.

‘Hurt by CM’s remarks’

Pointing out that he was hurt by the remarks made by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a leaked video recently, he said: “In the video, Mr. Yediyurappa reprimanded party workers when they said they were in favour of my candidature. That hurt me immensely, owing to which I have decided to quit the party,” he said.

“Although I had contested against Mr. Patil in three consecutive elections, the BJP leaders want me to campaign for him now. I refused to do so as I will not be able to contest elections after this again,” he said.