I will cooperate with agency, says Zameer

Bengaluru

07 August 2021 01:50 IST

Congress MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday said he was not afraid of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against him and he would cooperate with the agency.

The ED had raided premises linked to Mr. Khan and the former MLA Roshan Baig in connection with the ₹4,000-crore IMA scam on Thursday.

Mr. Khan claimed ED authorities did not ask him any questions regarding the IMA scam, but only about his recently built palatial house and other property transactions. “ED officials told me that someone had filed multiple complaints against me raising doubts about the finances of my house. I have built this house over seven years and have declared everything to the Income Tax Department. I had also heard that some of my opponents were targeting me over the house. So it is for my own good that the ED probe has also been launched. It had to happen someday. Now, I will come out clean and live tension-free,” he told reporters.

