I will continue to be in the BJP, says Munenakoppa

January 29, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, whose long silence and disappearance from active politics for the last several months had led to speculation about the possibility of him switching sides, announced on Monday that he is with BJP and that he will continue to be with the party.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, the former Minister, who reappeared after a long gap at New Delhi during the re-induction of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar to the BJP, categorically stated that he has always been opposed to the Congress and he will not in any case join that party.

He termed reports about him being in touch with Congress leaders as not true.

Mr. Munenakoppa said that he will work towards further strengthening the party and contribute towards Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third term.

Replying to a query, he admitted that there have been some differences within the party, which, however, will be sorted out.

Expressing happiness over his mentor Jagadish Shettar rejoining the party, he pointed out that Mr. Shettar’s departure had affected the party during the Assembly elections. But now with changed equations and consolidated efforts, the party will secure the maximum seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On his long absence from public life, Mr. Munenakoppa clarified that he had had personal reasons and commitments because of which he was away for a while and had brought the situation to the notice of senior leaders also.

He further clarified that he has no desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections. However, on whether Mr. Shettar will be a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, he said that it will be decided by the party high command.