I will contest byelections, reiterates Kage

Former MLA and BJP leader Raju Kage, upset with the party leadership’s decision to deny him ticket in the bypolls, has reiterated his decision to contest either from Kagwad or Athani.

“In a meeting in Hubballi, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that defeated candidates would not be given tickets. It means that I will not get ticket to contest from Kagwad Assembly constituency, but Srimant Patil, Congress MLA who was disqualified due to violation of the party whip, will be fielded in my place. I will not accept this. I will fight either as an Independent or as a candidate of other parties,” he told journalists in Chikkodi on Monday.

“Congress leaders are in touch with me. But, I will take a decision after some time,” he said. Mr. Kage said that he would contest from Kagwad if the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification, or from Athani if it is annulled.

Mr. Kage is a long-time follower of former Minister Umesh Katti, who is also upset with the BJP for not making him a Minister. Speculation has been rife that Mr. Katti would support Mr. Kage if he were to join the Congress. Mr. Kage expressed displeasure over the BJP welcoming his arch rival Srimant Patil since the fall of the government.