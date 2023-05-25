I will attend Parliament building inauguration out of commitment to Constitution: Deve Gowda

May 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday said that he would participate in the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation. However, it is not his personal programme as it is a programme of the nation. New Parliament building is the property of the nation,” he said while addressing an introspection meeting of the party to decipher the reasons for the poor performance in the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections.

“The grand Parliament building belongs to the country as it has been built from the taxes collected from people. It is not an office of either the BJP or RSS. I am participating in the inauguration as a former Prime Minister and as a citizen of the country,” he said.

“I have several reasons to politically oppose the BJP. But I do not want to bring in politics in the inauguration of Parliament building. I have worked as member of both the Houses of the Parliament and worked towards upholding constitutional values. Hence I cannot bring politics in the matters related to Constitution,” he said. “I am attending the inauguration programme as I am committed to the Constitution,” he said.

