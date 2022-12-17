“I was planning to return to Congress, but Prasad led me to BJP”, says Vishwanath

December 17, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Saturday claimed that he felt uncomfortable in the JD(S) and was planning to return to the Congress in 2019, but was led to the BJP by its MP representing Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency V. Srinivas Prasad.

When reporters approached him for a reaction to the charges levelled against him by Mr. Prasad, he said it was the Chamarajanagar MP who started the public debate by calling him a “political nomad”. Seeking to set the record straight, Mr Vishwanath said he worked with the Congress party for 40 years before joining the JD(S). “When I was feeling uncomfortable in the JD (S) and was planning to return to Congress, it was Mr Prasad, who led me to the BJP to make B.S. Yediyurappa the Chief Minister”, Mr. Vishwanath said.

“I never liked the BJP. But, joined the BJP because of you”, he told Mr. Prasad.

To questions on his possible return to the Congress, Mr Vishwanath said if such a situation arose, he will go. If not, he said he will continue in the BJP.

To another question, Mr Vishwanath defended Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar’s statement on the BJP’s alleged efforts to divert public attention from the voter data theft to Mangaluru cooker blast. Contending that voting was the “soul” of democracy, Mr. Vishwanath said any effort to rob voting rights was a crime.

He said no political party, whether it is Congress, JD (S) or BJ,P had ever backed the terrorists. The BJP was merely trying to make an issue out of it, he said while adding that he was the only person, who speaks against his own party’s faults.

Mr Vishwanath also lashed out at former Minister K.S Eshwarappa for seeking a ban on the Congress party. He said nobody can deny the Congress party’s role in securing India freedom and pointed out that it was India’s map that was worshipped in former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s house in Delhi, which is now a museum.

Mr Vishwanath, however, said he also had a lot of respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not even on one occasion has Mr. Modi spoken against the Muslims and other minorities or has he shown any hatred towards other communities, he said before adding that BJP leaders in Karnataka were “Modi haters”.

Election funds

Responding to Mr. Prasad’s charge that he had pocketed about ₹ 10 crore out of the ₹ 15 crore given by the BJP to him to contest the by-elections from Hunsur Assembly constituency, Mr. Vishwanath sought to know if the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha MP had any account of the money given by the BJP to him.

Though Mr. Yediyurappa gave him some money, he promised to send more funds, which never came, he lamented.

Mr. Vishwanath also asked Mr. Prasad if he never received money to contest elections. To another question, Mr Vishwanath said it was not possible for anyone including Mahatma Gandhi to contest elections without money nowadays.

The BJP MLC asked Mr. Prasad about his contribution to Dalits and Chamarajanagar, the constituency that he has represented for several years. Also, he sought to remind Mr. Prasad that though he spoke about B.R. Ambedkar, he had favoured changing the Constitution when he was a Minister in the A.B. Vajpayee government at the Centre.

He termed Mr. Prasad as a “white collared” politician, who does not speak for Dalits whether it was the incarceration of civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, who is also the grandson-in-law of D. Ambedkar, alleged sexual atrocities against Dalit girls in Murugha Mutt hostels, or tribal rights activist Stan Swamy.