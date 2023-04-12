ADVERTISEMENT

‘I was not an aspirant’, says A.T. Ramaswamy

April 12, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy has said he was not an aspirant for the BJP ticket, and hence he was not disappointed. 

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Ramaswamy said that at the time of joining the BJP, he had made it clear that he was not a ticket aspirant. “Though the party leaders insisted that I contest the elections, I refused”, he said.

The four-time MLA recently joined the BJP following differences with the JD(S). “A few people are spreading false news that I had been disappointed with the denial of the ticket. I want to clarify that I did not want to contest”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he added that he wanted to remain politically inactive. However, in the interest of his supporters, he decided to join a political party.

The BJP has fielded H. Yoga Ramesh for the Arkalgud constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US