‘I was not an aspirant’, says A.T. Ramaswamy

April 12, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy has said he was not an aspirant for the BJP ticket, and hence he was not disappointed. 

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Ramaswamy said that at the time of joining the BJP, he had made it clear that he was not a ticket aspirant. “Though the party leaders insisted that I contest the elections, I refused”, he said.

The four-time MLA recently joined the BJP following differences with the JD(S). “A few people are spreading false news that I had been disappointed with the denial of the ticket. I want to clarify that I did not want to contest”, he said.

Further, he added that he wanted to remain politically inactive. However, in the interest of his supporters, he decided to join a political party.

The BJP has fielded H. Yoga Ramesh for the Arkalgud constituency.

