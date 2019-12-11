‘I was neutral, but my son’s visits to Hunsur may have helped Cong.’

Though he denied campaigning for any candidate or party in the recently held byelections to Assembly from Hunsur constituency, former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda said his son Harish Gowda did not belong to any party and was hence free to campaign.

Mr. Gowda, who has incurred the wrath of both BJP and JD(S) candidates for allegedly supporting Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath in Hunsur, told reporters he had neither stepped into the byelections-bound constituency nor campaigned for anybody.

“I remained neutral as I had announced,” Mr Gowda said responding to the allegations. But, he said his son was not a member of any political party. Claiming that the people of Hunsur, cutting across party and caste lines, want to see his son Harish Gowda as the MLA, Mr. Gowda said his son too had stayed away from the campaign till former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar started criticizing him.

He went to the constituency after Mr. Yogeshwar’s critical remarks against JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and him (G.T. Deve Gowda). “It (His son’s visits to Hunsur) may have helped the Congress,” he said.

Responding to losing BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath’s allegations that he was responsible for the loss in the bypolls, Mr. Gowda said Mr. Vishwanath’s prospects were seriously dented after Mr. Yogeshwar criticised the Vokkaliga community leaders. The Vokkaliga community, which was hurt by Mr. Yogeshwar’s remarks, displayed its anger against Mr. Vishwanath during the elections.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Yogeshwar, a BJP leader belonging to the Vokkaliga community, was one of the aspirants for the BJP ticket from Hunsur. Though Mr. Vishwanath was preferred for the BJP ticket, Mr. Yogeshwar campaigned for the party in Hunsur.

Mr. Gowda pointed out that Mr. Yogeshwar hailed from Channapatna and had little connection with Hunsur while accusing him of arrogantly presuming that he would facilitate Mr. Vishwanath’s victory by distributing money, saris and cookers.

Further, Mr. Gowda said Mr. Vishwanath, who is not from Hunsur, was unable to understand the people of the constituency. Mr. Vishwanath’s victory during the 2018 Assembly polls was on account of the popularity of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and himself, Mr. Gowda claimed.

Mr. Vishwanath was unable to retain the goodwill that came his way during the 2018 Assembly polls, he said, referring to the protests against people campaigning in his favour seen in many villages of the constituency.