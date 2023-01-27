ADVERTISEMENT

I was directly admitted to class 5: Siddaramaiah

January 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed here on Friday that he had no formal schooling from classes 1 to 4 and was enrolled directly to class 5 by the village school headmaster.

Speaking at a programme organised by Kannada Janapada Parishat, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his father was more keen that he learn traditional and folk art and dance forms and hence did not enroll him to school.

‘Nage Gowda was teaching us folk dance but he also ensured that we learnt letters of the alphabet. Out of 30 students in the batch, 4 of us learnt letters and integers well and we were adept at addition and subtraction’’, recalled Mr. Siddaramaiah.

 ‘’Our proficiency in basic language and arithmetic caught the attention of village school headmaster Rajanna and he directly admitted me and 3 of my friends to class 5. If it were not for Nage Gowda and Rajanna, I would not have been formally schooled,” recalled Mr. Siddaramaiah .It was because of them that I completed by education, entered politics and even became the Chief Minister of the State, he added.

