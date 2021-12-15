I was all set to expose DKS, but was stopped by party: Ramesh Jarkiholi

But, BJP MLA did not hesitate to comment on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah

The much anticipated media conference by Ramesh Jarkiholi after elections to the legislative Council in which he had vowed to expose Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar did not happen.

The BJP MLA told journalists in Gokak in Belagavi district on December 14 that he would not say anything about any opposition leader following instructions from the party.

“Just as I was getting ready for the media conference, I got a call from a senior leader of the BJP. He is among the top leaders of the party in Karnataka. He directed me not to speak against anyone, and I will follow those orders,” he said. “Otherwise, I was going to give all incriminating details about D.K. Shivakumar. I was planning to speak openly about all I know about him. But I am constrained to remain silent,” he said.

However, he did not hesitate to comment on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah is a waste body. He is afraid of his political future. He is insecure about my growth. He thinks that I will grow as a backward class leader and unseat him. He is a loser. He is looking for constituencies other than his own. I will not comment on persons who are falling head down into a political ditch,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

He is not happy with the Congress winning the Belagavi seat in the Council. “We wanted to defeat the Congress. But that did not happen. What to do?. Whatever I have to say, I will say in the party meeting. However, I knew this would happen. The reason is a particular development that happened a few days before polling. There was some political development in the district four days before polling, which changed everything. I will discuss this within the party before revealing it to the public,” he said. He promised to address the media again after a few days.

Asked about why he was being targetted for the party’s loss, and not the 12 other BJP MLAs and three Lok Sabha members and a Rajya Sabha member, he said, “I welcome it as only strong leaders are blamed. Only a mountain can shoulder the burden of unlimited weight. I think they are blaming me as I am a powerful leader.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who returned to Belagavi from the Good Governance Summit in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, said the party would not rush to conclusions about which leader to blame for the poor performance in some seats. “Whether it is Belagavi or Mysuru, we will not take action against any leader hastily. The party is watching all developments and will take the right decisions at the right time,” he said.