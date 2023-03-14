ADVERTISEMENT

‘I told my team that once released, this song would do wonders, and my prediction did not fail’

March 14, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lahari Velu, whose company holds the distribution rights to the soundtrack of RRR, says he did not know how to react to Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win

NIVETHA C

Lahari Velu | Photo Credit: File Photo

As Naatu Naatu from RRR continued to make waves, most recently winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, Lahari Velu, director of Lahari Recording Company, which holds the distribution rights to the soundtracks of RRR, says, “I did not know how to react when they announced Naatu Naatu. This is the highest achievement.”

Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “When I listened to Naatu Naatu for the first time, I told my team that once released, this song would do wonders. My prediction did not fail.” He also said that folk songs connect with people fast.

“When we started the company 48 years ago, we did not have more than three songs. But now we have 1,26,000 songs,” he added. A turning point for this company was the release of the Kannada movie Premaloka, after which the graph of this music label was on peak.

“I was hurt and felt very bad during one of my visits to Goa. At a party, a DJ refused my request to play Naatu Naatu labelling it a regional song. But now it has become an internationally acclaimed song,” he said. He stated that this humongous achievement must be dedicated to the people of India, the media and all the well-wishers who supported Lahari Recording Company for the past 48 years. 

“Ultimately, music has given life to me. And I will give my life to music,” Mr. Velu said. 

