HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘I told my team that once released, this song would do wonders, and my prediction did not fail’

Lahari Velu, whose company holds the distribution rights to the soundtrack of RRR, says he did not know how to react to Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win

March 14, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

NIVETHA C
Lahari Velu

Lahari Velu | Photo Credit: File Photo

As Naatu Naatu from RRR continued to make waves, most recently winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, Lahari Velu, director of Lahari Recording Company, which holds the distribution rights to the soundtracks of RRR, says, “I did not know how to react when they announced Naatu Naatu. This is the highest achievement.”

Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “When I listened to Naatu Naatu for the first time, I told my team that once released, this song would do wonders. My prediction did not fail.” He also said that folk songs connect with people fast.

“When we started the company 48 years ago, we did not have more than three songs. But now we have 1,26,000 songs,” he added. A turning point for this company was the release of the Kannada movie Premaloka, after which the graph of this music label was on peak.

“I was hurt and felt very bad during one of my visits to Goa. At a party, a DJ refused my request to play Naatu Naatu labelling it a regional song. But now it has become an internationally acclaimed song,” he said. He stated that this humongous achievement must be dedicated to the people of India, the media and all the well-wishers who supported Lahari Recording Company for the past 48 years. 

“Ultimately, music has given life to me. And I will give my life to music,” Mr. Velu said. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / film music / The Oscars

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.