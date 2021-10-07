I-T searches on contractors of irrigation department

One of those under the radar is said to be close to a politically powerful family

In an early morning operation by Income Tax officials in Karnataka, premises belonging to contractors of large irrigation works were searched for alleged non-disclosure of income. Over 30 premises of at least six contractors were searched by nearly 300 I-T sleuths on October 7, sources said.

An individual said to be close to a political family has also come under the scanner. Political observers said that the individual had come under the spotlight for interference in administrative matters in the Water Resources and Public Works departments.

According to sources, the searches also cover tax consultants connected with the firms and some individuals who supply construction material, including steel, for government projects, especially in the irrigation sector.