April 22, 2023 04:39 am | Updated 04:39 am IST

Income Tax (I-T) Department sleuths on Friday searched the residence of Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Hiriyur M. Raveendrappa. He is a former chief engineer.

Party sources claimed that though the searches took place, nothing incriminating was found. The party would raise this harassment by the BJP government as an election issue, sources said.