I-T searches at private hospitals, medical colleges

In an early morning operation, Income Tax Department officials on Wednesday conducted searches in several cities across the State, including Bengaluru, for suspected tax evasions by big private hospitals and medical colleges. They were accompanied by Enforcement Directorate officials
The search commenced around 4.30 a.m. in several places, which took the owners of the hospitals by surprise. More than 200 officials were involved in the searches that went on till late in the night.
According to I-T sources, searches in and around Bengaluru were conducted at BGS hospital, Saptagiri hospital, and Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. Sources said searches were also conducted on noted hospitals, medical education institutions in Davangere, Mangaluru, and Tumakuru.
Sources said that in Bengaluru, at least five locations that were searched belonged to the owners of two major hospitals.
Authorities of one of the hospitals had been accused of over-charging patients when the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru had risen considerably.
The owners of the hospitals are being questioned for suspected tax evasion. Documents, including receipts of the hospitals, are being matched with the income declared in the previous years to ascertain the extent of tax evasion, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath