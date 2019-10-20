Karnataka

I-T search on Siddhartha Group condemned

State president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Scheduled Caste Cell F.H. Jakkappanavar has condemned the Income Tax (I-T) Department searches on Siddhartha Group of Institution owned by senior Congress leader G. Parameshwara, and termed it a “politically motivated vindictive act”.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he accused the BJP of misusing Central agencies to target institutions belonging to Dalit leaders.

