I-T raids politically motivated, says Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy

Describing the Income Tax raids of JD(S) leaders as politically motivated, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday called for the replacement of the IT chief of the Karnataka-Goa circle.

Speaking to mediapersons on the outskirts of the city after a prolonged meeting with senior party leaders at the Infosys campus, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that the I-T raids were conducted based on a list produced by the State BJP leadership and dubbed the Enforcement Directorate as a handmaid of the BJP.

He said I-T raids across government offices at Kanakapura taluk office was a new development and that B.R. Balakrishna, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Director General (I-T Investigations), Karnataka and Goa, was yet to issue clarifications.

But the same person hastened to give a clean chit to BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa stating that the diary detailing bribe to the tune of about ₹1800 crore was forged, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The State BJP leaders prepare a list of the Opposition leaders and forwarded it to their party president Amit Shah. who in turn submits the same to the I-T cell based on which the raids are conducted, alleged Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The Chief Minister called for the replacement of the Principal Chief Commissioner of I-T of Karnataka and Goa by an officer who was not prejudiced and biased.

Citing that only Opposition leaders were being selectively targeted, the Chief Minister questioned whether Mr. Yeddyurappa was clean. “ People know how much money was being spent in Shivamogga to seek votes,” he added.

They have ignored BJP bigwigs in Shivamogga but instead targeted a JDS worker named Paramesh who was running a kiosk, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.