I-T raids on two Bengaluru-based entertainment companies

Income Tax officials on Thursday searched the premises of two leading entertainment companies — DNA Entertainment Network Pvt. Ltd. and Innovative Studios Pvt. Ltd. — based in Bengaluru, for alleged undisclosed income.

Sources said the operations at DNA Entertainment was a multi-city one involving search and survey at Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Kolar.

The searches at Innovative Studios was restricted to its premises in Bengaluru. Sources said the managing director of DNA Entertainment, T. Venkat Vardhan, is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Kengal Hanumanthaiya.

DNA Entertainment is among the leading outdoor music event organisers and is also associated with sporting events and teams across cricket, hockey, badminton, kabbadi and football. In the past, DNA has organised concerts of leading western bands such as Metallica, Megadeth, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Deep Purple and Scorpions, and has also brought noted musicians such as Yanni, Mark Knopfler, Santana, Roger Waters, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Beyonce, Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Shakira, and Bryan Adams, among many others.

“In all, six premises belonging to DNA Entertainment was covered by I-T officials on Thursday, of which three were search and seizure while at the other three premises, officials surveyed the accounts,” sources added.

In connection to Innovative Studios, two search and seizure operations were carried out, along with a survey on one premise, sources said, adding that the company is in the business of film exhibition through multiplex, film distribution and entertainment.

When asked whether the search and survey on the two entertainment companies was linked to previous I-T actions, an official refused to comment.