Karnataka

I-T raids at residence of former Karnataka Speaker Koliwad

K.B. Koliwad

K.B. Koliwad  

more-in

He is the Congress candidate for Ranebennur assembly constituency

Hours after the deadline for public campaign ended, the residence of former speaker and Congress candidate for Ranebennur assembly constituency K.B. Koliwad in Ranebennur of Haveri district was searched by sleuths from Income Tax and Excise Department on Tuesday late night triggering snap protest from his supporters.

According sources the search went on few hours and on hearing the news his supporters staged protest outside his residence accusing home minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP of indulging in vengeance politics.

There has been no official communication yet by the competent authority on whether anything was seized from the premises.

However Mr. Koliwad told press persons that the officialls returned empty handed after the search. He termed it an act of political vengeance and desperation by those in power.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
law enforcement
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 10:43:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/i-t-raids-at-residence-of-former-karnataka-speaker-koliwad/article30157581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY