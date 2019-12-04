I-T raids at residence of former Karnataka Speaker Koliwad

Hours after the deadline for public campaign ended, the residence of former speaker and Congress candidate for Ranebennur assembly constituency K.B. Koliwad in Ranebennur of Haveri district was searched by sleuths from Income Tax and Excise Department on Tuesday late night triggering snap protest from his supporters.

According sources the search went on few hours and on hearing the news his supporters staged protest outside his residence accusing home minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP of indulging in vengeance politics.

There has been no official communication yet by the competent authority on whether anything was seized from the premises.

However Mr. Koliwad told press persons that the officialls returned empty handed after the search. He termed it an act of political vengeance and desperation by those in power.