'I-T raid at actor Rashmika Mandanna's house led to the admission of undeclared income'

The search and seizure operations undertaken by Income Tax sleuths at the residence of actress Rashmika Mandanna, which concluded on late on Thursday night, led to the admission of previously undeclared income of ₹3.94 crore by the family, sources in the department said. This includes the ₹25 lakh unaccounted cash that was found at the house.

Ms. Mandanna, who was not at her Virajpet residence when the sleuths launched the search operations on Thursday morning, was served notice to join the probe. She was in Hyderabad shooting for a movie, but rushed back to her house on Thursday night before returning to work on Friday, sources said.

Ms. Mandanna has two PAN cards, and under one PAN she is a non-filer, while under the other she has filed returns from 2016-17. For 2019-20, she has now allegedly admitted to having an undeclared income of ₹1.5 crore, in addition to her regular income, sources said.

Apart from this, Income Tax sleuths also found documents of property sale and record books of a community hall owned by Madan Mandanna, her father, that allegedly indicate under-reporting.