I-T Dept. moves HC against trial court’s order discharging DKS

The Income Tax Department, on Friday, moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the February 28 order of the special court, which had discharged Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar from the accusation of evading income tax of nearly ₹13 crore during three consecutive assessment years.

The department, in its revision petitions, has found that the special court’s finding was not correct in application of the laws. It requested High Court to order to continue proceedings against Mr. Shivakumar by setting aside the special court’s order.

The I-T Department had filed three separate cases against him and others based on the details of financial transactions that he had scribbled on a sheet of paper, which he tore when I-T sleuths conducted a search at a resort on the outskirts of the city in August 2017.

Technical reason

The special court, constituted to exclusively deal with criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Karnataka, had discharged him on a technical reason stating that the I-T officer, who had authorised the search, had no jurisdiction for estimating the undisclosed income of Mr. Shivakumar and for launching the prosecution by filing the complaint.

The special court, however, had given liberty to the I-T Department to prosecute afresh, if necessary, against him after estimating the undisclosed income for the years 2005 to 2018 by the jurisdictional assessing officer on the basis of material made available during the search.

Case over swallowed sheet

The HC on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Sunil Kumar Jallan, a city-based businessman, who had questioned a charge sheet filed against him for allegedly destroying evidence by swallowing a sheet of paper during an I-T search in 2015.

The petitioner had claimed that he was falsely implicated by the I-T Department as there was no mention of page number 17 in the documents/sheets seized by the department.

Justice Aravind Kumar, before whom the petition came up for hearing, declined to interfere in the proceedings while stating that a trial is necessary to ascertain the charges levelled against the petitioner.