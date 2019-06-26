I-T case: Special Court rejects Shivakumar’s plea for discharge

In a setback to Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Special Court constituted to exclusively deal with criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Karnataka on Tuesday refused to discharge him from a case of wilfully attempting to evade tax and filing false income tax statement, booked against him by the Income Tax Department last year.

The court said that it cannot decide the plea for discharge merely based on the arguments, without recording of evidences to be led by the prosecution. The court has posted the case to July 3 for recording of evidences.

Ramachandra D. Huddar, judge of the Special Court, passed the order while rejecting the applications filed by Mr. Shivakumar and four other accused seeking discharge from the case.

The criminal case was initiated in June last year by the I-T Department based on the analysis of documents recovered during the searches conducted in 2017 on the properties of Mr. Shivakumar and his associates in some locations in Delhi and Bengaluru, and the statements of accused persons recorded by the I-T authorities.

Mr. Shivakumar was “engaged in transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala channels and he had set up extensive network of persons and premises across Delhi and Bengaluru to transport and utilise unaccounted cash,” the I-T had alleged.

The other accused in the case are Sachin Narayan and Sunil Kumar Sharma, both residents of Bengaluru and close friends of Mr. Shivakumar; and Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and Rajendraa N., residents of New Delhi and associates of Mr. Shivakumar.