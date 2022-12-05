I stand by ‘Siddaramaiah for CM’ statement: Zameer

December 05, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that he was still committed to his statement about Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah becoming the “next Chief Minister”, former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said that he was willing to “sacrifice his constituency” Chamarajapet for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he added that the final decision on the next Chief Minister will be taken by the Congress high command.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah should contest from Chamarajapet. He will win with high margin,” Mr. Zameer told presspersons here. Regarding his own chances in Chamarajpet, he said: “I am the son of this constituency and people will not let me down. They will give me a high lead in victory.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that in 2018 everybody had united and conspired to defeat him, and this included JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. “What happened to Mr. Gowda’s challenge? Only my lead in victory increased,” he said.

On the statement of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that the JD(S) was ready to make a Muslim the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Zameer said at the most, the party can win between 25 and 35 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US