I stand by ‘Siddaramaiah for CM’ statement: Zameer

December 05, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that he was still committed to his statement about Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah becoming the “next Chief Minister”, former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said that he was willing to “sacrifice his constituency” Chamarajapet for him.

However, he added that the final decision on the next Chief Minister will be taken by the Congress high command.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah should contest from Chamarajapet. He will win with high margin,” Mr. Zameer told presspersons here. Regarding his own chances in Chamarajpet, he said: “I am the son of this constituency and people will not let me down. They will give me a high lead in victory.”

He said that in 2018 everybody had united and conspired to defeat him, and this included JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. “What happened to Mr. Gowda’s challenge? Only my lead in victory increased,” he said.

On the statement of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that the JD(S) was ready to make a Muslim the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Zameer said at the most, the party can win between 25 and 35 seats.

