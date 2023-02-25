I stand by my statement to field an ordinary party worker in Hassan: HDK

February 25, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) Legislature Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has stated he stands by his earlier statement to field an ordinary party worker for Hassan constituency.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told the media in Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru district, on Saturday that he had been in favour of fielding an ordinary worker for the Hassan constituency. “No matter what challenges Hassan MLA poses, I am confident of winning the seat by fielding an ordinary party worker,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had called a meeting of over 300 workers from the Hassan constituency in Bengaluru on Sunday. “I have not invited former minister H.D. Revanna and H.P. Swaroop, one of the aspirants for the party ticket, for the meeting. Former ZP presidents, ZP members, taluk panchayat members, gram panchayat members and other leaders will attend the meeting. They will have the freedom to express their opinions,” he said.

Bringing JD(S) to power independently

Further, Kumaraswamy said he had been travelling across the state and the people had extended him their support. “The people are in favour of bringing the party to power independently. I will take a decision with regard to Hassan constituency so that the party’s prospects are not hurt. My decision will be in tune with Deve Gowda’s wish to bring the party to power. Deve Gowda wants the party to come to power for the benefit of the poor and downtrodden,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was in Sringeri as part of his Pancharatna Yatra. He was accompanied by MLC Bhoje Gowda and others. He also visited Sringeri Mutt and sought the seer’s blessings.

Meanwhile in Hassan, former minister H.D. Revanna, his wife Bhavani Revanna, their son and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, have been visiting villages campaigning for the party. Ms. Bhavani has been addressing the villagers seeking their support to ensure Kumaraswamy becomes the CM.