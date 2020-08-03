I shall get well soon, says Yediyurappa in video message

In a confidence-building measure, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday released a video message addressing the people of the State from Manipal Hospitals, where he has been admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Doctors conducted various tests yesterday night [Sunday] and today morning and told me that there are no complications and I shall get well soon and return home,” he said in the one-minute-36-second video message. Painting a picture of everything being under control, he said he was in touch with officers to ensure the administration was not hampered. “There is no need for any panic. I will be cured and [will] return to resume my work as soon as possible.”

He appealed for the blessings and support of the 6.5 crore people of the State to win the battle against COVID-19, and also thanked BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Opposition leaders H.D. Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, and H.D. Kumaraswamy for their wishes, apart from the blessings of several seers.

He also appealed to people to maintain social distancing and wear masks. “The only way to fight the pandemic is to maintain social distancing and wear masks. I request all of you to follow these measures without fail,” he said.