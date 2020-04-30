I PU results to be out on May 5

The results of I PU, for which examinations were held in February/March, will be announced on May 5. Results will be sent directly to students and parents through their registered mobile numbers and email IDs. After the declaration of results, colleges have been allowed to conduct online classes for students who are eligible to attend II PU. s
The Department of Primary and Secondary Education, which directed schools not to hike tuition fees for the 2020-21 academic year, said the same will be applicable to PU colleges.
